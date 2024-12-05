South Korea's ruling party to oppose President Yoon's impeachment after failed martial law move: Report

SEOUL: South Korea's parliament on Thursday (Dec 5) formally introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over a botched attempt to impose martial law, but his party vowed to oppose the move, throwing the process into doubt.



Lawmakers could vote for the bill as early as Friday, but Yoon's ruling People Power Party said they would oppose it. The opposition Democratic Party, which has a majority in parliament, needs at least eight ruling party lawmakers to back the bill in order for it to pass.



If the impeachment motion is passed and upheld by the constitutional court, Yoon would be the second South Korean president to have been impeached since massive candlelit protests against an influence-peddling scandal led to the removal of former president Park Geun-hye in 2017.