South Korea's ruling party to oppose President Yoon's impeachment after failed martial law move: Report

The impeachment motion against Yoon was reported to a plenary session that opened shortly after midnight on Thursday and paved the way for an impeachment vote to be held in the following 24 to 72 hours.Opposition parties need a two-thirds majority to pass the bill, and support from about eight members from Yoon's own party to secure the necessary 200 votes to impeach him. If the bill passes, South Korea's Constitutional Court will then decide whether to uphold the motion - a process that could take up to 180 days.If Yoon was suspended from exercising power due to parliament passing the bill, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would fill in as leader.If the embattled president resigned or was removed from office, a new election would be held within 60 days.