South Korean ruling party to oppose Yoon's impeachment

SEOUL: South Korea's parliament on Thursday (Dec 5) formally introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over a botched attempt to impose martial law, but his party vowed to oppose the move, throwing the process into doubt.
Lawmakers could vote for the bill as early as Friday, but Yoon's ruling People Power Party said they would oppose it. The opposition Democratic Party, which has a majority in parliament, needs at least eight ruling party lawmakers to back the bill in order for it to pass.
If the impeachment motion is passed and upheld by the constitutional court, Yoon would be the second South Korean president to have been impeached since massive candlelit protests against an influence-peddling scandal led to the removal of former president Park Geun-hye in 2017.
Yoon's declaration of martial law late on Tuesday attempted to ban political activity and censor the media in South Korea, which has Asia's fourth-largest economy and is a key US ally. The shock move divided Yoon's ministers and his ruling People Power Party and unleashed six hours of political chaos in South Korea.
Armed troops forced their way into the National Assembly building in Seoul but stood back when parliamentary aides sprayed them with fire extinguishers. Lawmakers rejected the martial law decision while protesters scuffled with police outside.
Demonstrators held candlelit vigils in Seoul late on Wednesday and called for Yoon's resignation.
Opposition parties need a two-thirds majority to pass the bill, and support from about eight members from Yoon's own party to secure the necessary 200 votes to impeach him. If the bill passes, South Korea's Constitutional Court will then decide whether to uphold the motion - a process that could take up to 180 days.
If Yoon was suspended from exercising power due to parliament passing the bill, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would fill in as leader.
If the embattled president resigned or was removed from office, a new election would be held within 60 days.