South Korea says it respects IAEA approval of Fukushima water release

SEOUL: South Korea said on Wednesday (Jul 5) it respects the United Nations atomic agency's endorsement of Japan's plan to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, despite growing domestic opposition and protests.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) this week gave the green light for a decades-long project to discharge accumulated water from the plant, which was devastated by an earthquake and a tsunami that hit the eastern coast of Japan in 2011.

After a two-year assessment, the IAEA said the release would have "negligible radiological impact" on people or the environment - but the public in neighbouring South Korea is strongly opposed to the plan.

"The IAEA is a global authoritative body and the government's basic stance is we respect its decision," Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the policy coordination office, said at a daily briefing.

He added that the government would deliver its analysis of the IAEA's final review once South Korea's independent assessment is complete.