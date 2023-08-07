Heatwave-hit South Korea scout jamboree to end early over typhoon warning

SEOUL: The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will end early due to a typhoon warning, the organisers said Monday (Aug 7) as they called for the government to "urgently" help with efforts to send tens of thousands of children home.

About 43,000 people from 155 countries joined the jamboree in North Jeolla province, but an extreme heatwave caused hundreds of scouts to fall ill, forcing Seoul to deploy military doctors, offer air-conditioned buses and vow an all-out effort to salvage the event.

But with a coming typhoon forecast to hit most of South Korea, including the campsite, the Jamboree was forced to end early.

"The World Organization of the Scout Movement received confirmation this morning from the Government of the Republic of Korea that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants," the scout body said in a statement.

"We urgently call on the government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries," the scout body said.

No details have been given on where the participants will stay until they return home.

American and British scout groups had already withdrawn at the weekend, citing concerns over the extreme weather, even as organisers said the jamboree would continue, urging participants to view it as a "platform for overcoming challenges".

Singaporean scouts also earlier moved into accommodation in Dajeon City and were conducting jamboree events outside the camp in Buan. The contingent will be relocating to Seoul on Wednesday.