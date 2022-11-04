Logo
Asia

South Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes
Asia

FILE PHOTO: Jet fighters from US and South Korea air forces conduct a formation flight during their military exercise in an unidentified location, South Korea, Jun 7, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/The Defense Ministry/Yonhap)

04 Nov 2022 03:31PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 03:52PM)
SEOUL: South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday (Nov 4).

The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn up to 20km north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), South Korea's military said in a statement.

South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including, F-35A stealth fighters, in response. About 240 aircraft participating in the Vigilant Storm air exercises with the United States continued the drills, the military said.

A flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar maneuvers last month, prompting South Korea to scramble jets.

The maneuvers came after North Korea fired more than 80 rounds of artillery into the sea overnight, and the launch of multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The launches prompted the US and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang. 

Source: Reuters/cm

