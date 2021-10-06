South Korea secures 20,000 courses of Merck's COVID-19 pill, says PM

SEOUL: South Korea has secured 20,000 courses of an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for COVID-19 treatment, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday (Oct 6), joining other Asian nations rushing to snap up supplies.

Merck also announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement with Singapore, following Australia, while Thailand, Taiwan and Malaysia said they are in talks to buy it.

Molnupiravir, on its way to be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19, could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

The course of treatment involves patients taking four pills twice daily for five days.

Merck is known by the name MSD outside the US and Canada.