South Korea to seek extradition of crypto fugitive Do Kwon

SEOUL: South Korea will seek the extradition of fugitive crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon, prosecutors told AFP on Friday (Mar 24), after the Terraform founder was arrested in Montenegro and hit with US fraud charges.

Kwon, whose full name is Kwon Do-hyung, has been accused of fraud over his company Terraform Lab's dramatic collapse last year, which wiped out about US$40 billion of investors' money and shook global crypto markets.

The 31-year-old was arrested at the Podgorica airport in Montenegro on a South Korean warrant, the country's interior ministry said Thursday.

Shortly after, the United States charged him with eight counts, including securities fraud and wire fraud, which followed a lawsuit by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In South Korea, where Kwon is wanted for violations of the country's capital markets act, authorities confirmed Friday that they would seek his extradition.

"South Korean prosecutors will take steps to repatriate Kwon Do-hyung. We are working on the process," Kim Hee-kyung, a spokeswoman for the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, told AFP.