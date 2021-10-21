South Korea seeks space race entry with first homegrown rocket

SEOUL: South Korea is aiming to join the ranks of advanced spacefaring nations on Thursday (Oct 21) when it attempts to put a 1-tonne payload into orbit using its first fully homegrown rocket.

The country has risen to become the world's 12th-largest economy and a technologically advanced nation, home to the planet's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, Samsung Electronics.

But it has lagged in the headline-making world of spaceflight, where the Soviet Union led the way with the first satellite launch in 1957, closely followed by the United States.

In Asia, China, Japan and India all have advanced space programmes, and the South's nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea was the most recent entrant to the club of countries with their own satellite launch capability.

Ballistic missiles and space rockets use similar technology and Pyongyang put a 300kg satellite into orbit in 2012 in what Western countries condemned as a disguised missile test.

Even now, only six nations - not including North Korea - have successfully launched a 1-tonne payload on their own rockets.

The South will become the seventh if the Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, informally called Nuri, succeeds in putting its 1.5-tonne dummy cargo into orbit from the launch site in Goheung, with an altitude of 600 to 800km being targeted.

The three-stage rocket has been a decade in development at a cost of 2 trillion won (US$1.6 billion). It weighs 200 tonnes and is 47.2m long, fitted with a total of six liquid-fuelled engines.