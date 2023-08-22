Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korea sees no scientific problem with Fukushima water release plan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korea sees no scientific problem with Fukushima water release plan

South Korea sees no scientific problem with Fukushima water release plan

An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS)

22 Aug 2023 02:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea said on Tuesday (Aug 22) it sees no problem with the scientific or technical aspects of Japan's plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant but it does not necessarily support the plan.

Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Thursday.

The South Korean government said in a statement it had been notified by Japan of its decision and believes Japan will execute the release of the water according to the plan.

"We have assessed that there are no scientific or technical problems with the plan to release the contaminated water," it said.

"But we want to make clear that our government does not necessarily agree with or support the plan to release contaminated water," the statement said.

Related:

The administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol has faced a fine line over the issue as it seeks to improve relations with Japan while the risk of a broader consumer backlash persists at home.

The country's opposition Democratic Party, however, said on Tuesday that its "battle" to stop the release would continue, calling Japan's plan "selfish and irresponsible".

Some members will visit the Japanese embassy in Seoul to lodge a protest.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

South Korea Fukushima

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.