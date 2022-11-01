South Korea vows tough action, moves to quell anger over Halloween crush

SEOUL: South Korea moved to calm public outrage on Tuesday (Nov 1) over a Halloween party crush that killed more than 150 people, most of them young, promising a speedy and intensive inquiry and calling for tough new safety measures to prevent similar disasters.

The death toll from the crush at a crowded Halloween street party on Saturday climbed to 156 with 151 injured, 29 of whom were in serious condition. At least 26 citizens from 14 countries were among the dead.

Tens of thousands of revellers - many in their teens and twenties and dressed in costume - had crowded into narrow streets and alleyways of the popular Itaewon district for the first virtually unrestricted Halloween festivities in three years.

National Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said that crowd control at the scene was "inadequate". The country's chief security officer, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, had said deploying more police would not have prevented the disaster.