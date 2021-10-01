South Korea extends social distancing curbs as COVID-19 cases rise in Seoul

SEOUL: South Korea extended social distancing curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic on Friday (Oct 1) for two weeks, offering more incentives to people to get vaccinated as it battles thousands of new cases each day, particularly in the capital.

The rapid resurgence in the greater Seoul area prompted authorities to extend distancing restrictions until Oct 17, including a ban in the region on dining out after 10pm and gatherings of more than two people after 6pm

The country recorded 2,486 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), with the daily tally having topped 3,000 for the first time last week.

The daily average exceeded 2,635 over the past week - the highest-ever level and easily more than twice the level a month before, the KDCA said.

The capital Seoul and neighbouring regions remain the hotspot, reporting almost 2,000 cases every day for the last week, up about 42 per cent within just one week.

"We're in a very dangerous situation where the virus is spreading surrounding the Seoul metropolitan area," said Lee Ki-il, deputy minister of health care policy, speaking during a briefing.