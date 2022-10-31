South Korea's Halloween crowd surge: What we know

SEOUL: South Korea is investigating the exact cause of a deadly crowd surge that killed 154 people at a Halloween event, as public outrage grows over perceived policing and crowd control failures.

What went wrong and why did so many people die at the first post-pandemic Halloween party in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district?

Here is what we know:

WHAT'S GOING ON?

The government promised a "thorough and transparent investigation" into the exact causes of the deadly crush in Itaewon, and police said on Monday (Oct 31) they had launched a task force and started the probe.

They've deployed forensic experts, seized footage from 50 security cameras in the area, and interviewed scores of witnesses, victims, and workers at nearby stores, according to a senior police officer.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN?

Typically, a gathering of over 1,000 people has to submit "safety management plans" to the government in advance for review by police and fire departments.

But in the case of the Itaewon Halloween festivities, there is no designated event organiser - individual bars, clubs and restaurants simply hold their own events and people flock to the area.

Just weeks before, a "Global Village Festival" was safely staged in the exact same streets - but it was an organised event sponsored by local authorities.

As a result, it had "effective crowd control with many police officers and district office staff in charge", said Kim Min-kyu, who runs a currency exchange shop near the site of the accident and saw both events.

Police have admitted to lapses in their real-time management of the event.

"Police officers on the scene didn't detect a sudden surge in the crowd," Hong Ki-hyun, chief of the National Police Agency's Public Order Management Bureau, told local reporters.