Halloween stampede in Seoul injures dozens, several feared dead
Fire authorities were seen administrating CPR to at least 50 people in the Itaewon district.
SEOUL: Dozens of people were injured and a number feared dead in a stampede in Seoul as a huge crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital for Halloween festivities late on Saturday (Oct 29), the Yonhap news agency reported.
Fire authorities were administrating CPR to at least 50 people in the Itaewon district as of 11:30pm (1430 GMT) on Saturday, according to the news agency. Many others were taken to nearby hospitals.
Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said around 100 people were reported as injured during the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district and that around 50 were being treated for cardiac arrest as of early Sunday.
Choi said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.
He said more than 400 emergency workers from around the nation, including practically all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured. Officials did not immediately release a death toll.
Photographs published by Yonhap appeared to show more than a dozen people lying prone on a street that had been cordoned off by authorities, with rescue workers tending to some of them.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites. He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in nearby hospital to treat the injured.
Itaewon is a popular destination for people celebrating Halloween in the South Korean capital.