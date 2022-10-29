Halloween stampede in Seoul injures dozens, several feared dead

SEOUL: Dozens of people were injured and a number feared dead in a stampede in Seoul as a huge crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital for Halloween festivities late on Saturday (Oct 29), the Yonhap news agency reported.

Fire authorities were administrating CPR to at least 50 people in the Itaewon district as of 11:30pm (1430 GMT) on Saturday, according to the news agency. Many others were taken to nearby hospitals.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said around 100 people were reported as injured during the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district and that around 50 were being treated for cardiac arrest as of early Sunday.

Choi said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.