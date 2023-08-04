South Koreans shocked by back-to-back stabbing rampages

SEONGNAM, South Korea: An apparently random stabbing attack in a commuter town near Seoul, the second such rampage in South Korea in less than two weeks, has sparked fear in a country that has long been considered safe with a low murder rate and strict firearm curbs.

A man rammed his car into passers-by, then got out and stabbed multiple people in a shopping mall in Seongnam on Thursday (Aug 3), police said. He was arrested on site, leaving 14 people wounded, including two in critical condition.

The mall is connected to the nearby Seohyeon Station and draws many commuters and shoppers.

The attack came days after another rare stabbing attack in Seoul which killed one person and wounded three others.

According to Yonhap, the suspect in Thursday's stabbing rampage is a 22-year-old man surnamed Choi who has mental health issues.

Investigators said he had dropped out of high school due to social phobia and was later diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder. He spoke incoherently during the initial questioning and claimed that "a certain group of people is stalking and trying to kill (him)", said the police.

Officers were seen standing guard near the Seohyeon subway station on Friday.

"I've always been telling my kids to be careful when they go abroad due to gun fears but now I'm more scared of being in South Korea," Lee Young-ja, a 78-year-old Seongnam resident who fled after hearing people screaming during Thursday's incident, told Reuters.

Another resident in the area, Choi Jun-ho, 26, said he was staying extra vigilant on his way to work on Friday morning, near the mall where the stabbing took place.

"It's unnerving," Choi said. "Something like this could happen right next to me."