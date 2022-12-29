South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones

SEOUL: South Korea staged large-scale military drills on Thursday (Dec 29) to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years.

South Korean warplanes and helicopters failed to bring down any of the five North Korean drones spotted south of the border on Monday, before they flew back home or vanished from South Korean radars.

One of them travelled as far as northern Seoul. That caused security jitters among many people in the South, for which the military offered a rare public apology on Tuesday.