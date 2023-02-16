In South Korea, free subway rides for the elderly become a political headache

SEOUL: Every day, 71-year-old Park Gyung-sun delivers flowers, documents and other packages around Seoul - a job popular among senior citizens who are entitled to ride the city's subways for free.

The work, dubbed "silver delivery" in South Korea, earns Park, a former market stall owner, up to 700,000 won (US$550) a month. The company he works for is just one of two dozen in the capital.

"It's fun and good for my health," Park told Reuters. "But honestly, I wouldn't be doing it if subway rides weren't free because there wouldn't be much left over for me."

Free rides have been a perk enjoyed nationally by those 65 and older for four decades and are credited with keeping senior citizens active. They have, however, become a thorny political issue as South Korea's population rapidly ages and subway operating costs soar.

There is no talk of doing away with the benefit altogether but some cities that operate subways are threatening steep fare hikes or a lifting of the eligible age unless the national government shoulders some of the cost. The finance ministry is staunchly opposed.