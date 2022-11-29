South Korea suitcase murder suspect extradited to New Zealand

SEOUL: South Korea has extradited a woman to New Zealand to face murder charges over the deaths of two children whose remains were found in suitcases, Seoul's justice ministry said on Tuesday (Nov 29).

The 42-year-old woman - a New Zealand citizen who is ethnically Korean - and key evidence were handed over to New Zealand authorities on Monday night, the ministry said in a statement.

"We hope that the truth of this case, which has received worldwide attention, will be revealed through a fair and strict judicial process in New Zealand," it added.

South Korean police arrested the woman in the port city of Ulsan in September, weeks after New Zealand authorities discovered the remains of two children, believed to have been between five and 10 years old when they died.