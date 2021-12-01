South Korea to impose 10-day quarantine on all travellers amid Omicron variant concerns

SEOUL: All travellers to South Korea, including citizens and foreigners, will have to quarantine for 10 days on arrival regardless of their vaccination status, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Wednesday (Dec 1).

The new rule will kick off from Friday for two weeks, said the agency. Earlier, exemptions were available in a number of cases, such as fully vaccinated South Koreans.

South Korean citizens and foreigners on long-term stay will be allowed to quarantine at home while foreigners on short-term stay will have to be quarantined at a temporary facility designated by the government, reported Yonhap news agency.

This comes as South Korea on Wednesday reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

A fully vaccinated couple tested positive for the variant after arriving last week from Nigeria, followed by two of their family members and a friend, according to the KCDA.

Singapore and South Korea launched vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) on Nov 15.

Under the VTLs, fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel between Changi Airport and Incheon International Airport, and be subjected to COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, in lieu of serving quarantine or a stay-home notice, the Singapore Ministry of Transport announced in October.