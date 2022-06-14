South Korea truckers end strike; government agrees to extend pay guarantee

UIWANG: South Korea's unionised truckers and the transport ministry reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday (Jun 14) on minimum pay guarantees in a late night deal ending a nationwide strike that crippled ports and industrial hubs, the two parties said.

The eight-day strike has delayed cargo shipments for industries from autos to petrochemicals and spirits in the export-heavy nation, and cost South Korea's industry more than US$1.2 billion in lost output and unfilled deliveries, according to the industry ministry.

The latest round of talks were held at a major industrial transport hub near the capital, where Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong earlier warned the government may step in and force truckers to return to work or face jail.

The transport ministry and truckers union reached an agreement to extend the truckers' minimum wage system and continue discussing expanding a guarantee of minimum pay for carrying cargo to cover additional products, a union official told reporters.

"The Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union will immediately return to work, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will make utmost efforts so that truckers can return to work ..." the union said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the transport ministry said it will work with parliament on extending minimum pay guarantee and review expanding fuel subsidies and support "in order to ease truckers' difficulties from recent rise in oil prices".