Fuel runs short at South Korea petrol stations as union plans general strike alongside truckers

SEOUL: A nationwide strike by South Korean truckers has led nearly 100 petrol stations across the country to run dry, government data show, and a national trade union said it would launch a general strike on Tuesday (Dec 6) in support of the drivers.

The truckers' strike over a minimum pay programme, which began on Nov 24, has seen two negotiation sessions between the union and the government, but so far there has been no breakthrough.

As supplies of fuel and construction materials run low, the South Korean government has stepped up pressure to end the strike.

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday ordered preparations to issue a return-to-work order for drivers in sectors such as oil refining and steelmaking, where additional economic damage is expected. Yoon last week invoked such an order, the first in the country's history, for 2,500 truckers in the cement industry.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), an umbrella union under which the truckers' union falls, has called the President's "start work" order the equivalent of martial law and says the government should negotiate.

The KCTU said it had planned a walkout on Tuesday to support the truckers' protests.