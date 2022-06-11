Hyundai Motor plants in extra weekend run; South Korea truckers' strike continues

At the country's main seaport in Busan, tension was rising as union members hurled insults at non-union drivers entering the main gate and at the police on hand to ensure vehicles were passing through the gate, according to a Reuters witness.

Busan handles about 80 per cent of the country's container traffic which was down to a third of normal levels on Friday, a government official said.

Some of the hundreds of strikers threw rocks and water bottles at moving vehicles and a union leader was egging on members to rise up even at the risk of arrests.

"Do you want to check out the police station?" he bellowed into a megaphone, to a boisterous "Yes!" from members.

"What has (President) Yoon done for us?" he said referring to conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol who took office a month ago after a campaign promoting a pro-business economic agenda.

Faced with one of his first major economic challenges, Yoon has taken what he calls a neutral stance, saying the government should not intervene in a matter between truckers and businesses that contract with them.

The truckers' union's Busan chapter chief Song Cheon-seok told Reuters that members are ready to up the ante to push their demands.

Song reiterated union policy will not stop non-union trucks from passing. It is targeting mostly vehicles transporting chips, auto parts, petrochemical products and fresh foods, he said.

About 7,350 truckers, a third of the 22,000 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union, were expected to be on strike on Saturday, the Transport Ministry said. It estimates about 6 per cent of the country's 420,000 truckers are unionised.

The union contends a larger number of truckers were on strike and many non-union truckers are also choosing not to work.

A Hyundai Motor union official said production at the Ulsan plants picked up slightly on Friday and the factory was operating at about 60 per cent capacity overall, slightly higher than the 50 per cent to 60 per cent level on Thursday.

Hyundai declined to specify the status of its operations or delivery of finished cars.

"There are some disruptions to our production due to the truckers strike, and we hope production would be normalised as soon as possible," a Hyundai spokesperson said.

The union official said Saturday's factory run had not been anticipated because of worsening parts supply issues but the company was pushing ahead, likely to meet growing backorders.

Hyundai employees have started driving finished cars out of the factory complex and parking those outside as they could not be delivered to customers because of the strike, he said.