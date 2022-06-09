South Korean production and shipping disrupted as truckers strike for third day

SEOUL: Thousands of South Korean truckers went on strike for a third day on Thursday (Jun 9) to protest the sharp surge in fuel costs, disrupting production, slowing activity at ports and posing new risks to a strained global supply chain.

Presenting new President Yoon Suk-yeol with one of his first big economic challenges, about 7,200 members or roughly 30 per cent of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union were on strike, the country's transport ministry said.

A union official said the number of participating members was much higher and they were also joined by non-union truckers.

South Korean steelmaker POSCO said it had been unable to ship about 35,000 tonnes of steel products from two plants daily since the strike began - equivalent to roughly a third of its daily shipments from those plants.

A South Korean auto industry group called the strike "extremely selfish", saying it would further pressure the sector which has been hurt by the global chip shortage.

Hyundai Motor has seen some disruption to production at plants in Ulsan as truck drivers refuse to deliver components, Yonhap news agency reported. Hyundai Motor declined to comment on the matter.

A transport ministry official said there had been drops in shipments of some products including steel and cement.

But the country was not yet seeing a "significant disruption in logistics" and the government was meeting with relevant industry officials to prevent such a situation.

An official with the Korean Shippers' Council said the impact was being felt at ports.

"There's only a minimal amount of cargo getting into ports right now. Until yesterday the situation may have appeared okay because some pre-arranged cargoes were being delivered but the reality now is that it is very difficult."

Busan Port Authority said an emergency response team had been in place since Monday and it has readied extra storage space outside the port. The port's container occupancy rate is currently 76.3 per cent, up from 73.9 per cent two days ago.