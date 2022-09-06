Thousands evacuate as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea

SEOUL: Thousands of South Koreans have evacuated as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country's south, authorities said on Tuesday (Sep 6), with heavy rain and strong winds expected to continue throughout the day.

The typhoon, travelling north at about 52kmh, left the Korean peninsula at about 7.10am through waters off the southeastern city of Ulsan after landing on the coastal city of Geoje, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

It is expected to head northeast and pass about 400km northwest of Sapporo, Japan, about midnight on Tuesday, the agency said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol convened response meetings and urged officials to take precautions until the typhoon is completely gone, his spokesperson said.

"Heavy rains, strong winds and a storm surge are expected until Tuesday," the weather agency said, warning against "very" high waves in the coastal areas.