Asia

Thousands evacuate as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea
Asia

A wave caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor hits the waterfront in Busan, South Korea on Sep 6, 2022. (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)

06 Sep 2022 08:32AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 09:35AM)
SEOUL: Thousands of South Koreans have evacuated as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country's south, authorities said on Tuesday (Sep 6), with heavy rain and strong winds expected to continue throughout the day.

The typhoon, travelling north at about 52kmh, left the Korean peninsula at about 7.10am through waters off the southeastern city of Ulsan after landing on the coastal city of Geoje, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

It is expected to head northeast and pass about 400km northwest of Sapporo, Japan, about midnight on Tuesday, the agency said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol convened response meetings and urged officials to take precautions until the typhoon is completely gone, his spokesperson said.

"Heavy rains, strong winds and a storm surge are expected until Tuesday," the weather agency said, warning against "very" high waves in the coastal areas.

People stand at a shopping district damaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Busan, South Korea, Sep 6, 2022. (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)
A signboard is seen damaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Changwon, South Korea, Sep 6, 2022. (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)

As of Tuesday morning, 3,463 people had been evacuated, mostly from the southern regions, with one 25-year-old reported missing in Ulsan, according to the authorities.

The typhoon has forced hundreds of flight cancellations, suspension of business operations and school closings.

A spokesperson for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said there were no incidents at its shipyard so far, and it halted production during Tuesday morning as planned.

Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries said it planned to resume work on Tuesday afternoon. Both shipyards were located in or near the path of the typhoon.

A fire broke out at a POSCO steel plant on Pohang but it was not clear whether it was related to the typhoon, a spokesperson said.

South Korean rescue workers rescue a man from a flooded riverside park in Ulsan on Sep 6, 2022, as Typhoon Hinnamnor hit South Korea's southern provinces. (Photo: AFP/Yonhap/Jung Yeon-je)

The neighbouring North also braced for damage from the typhoon, with leader Kim Jong Un presiding over a two-day meeting on disaster prevention work and releasing water from a dam near its border with South Korea.

South Korea has repeatedly urged the North to give notice before releasing water from the dam as it could result in flooding downstream but Pyongyang has remained unresponsive.

Prime Minister Han Duk-soo had called for proactive efforts to evacuate residents in areas vulnerable to flooding, saying that Hinnamnor could end up being a "historically strong typhoon that we never experienced before".

Source: Reuters/lk

