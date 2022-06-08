South Korea, US, Japan condemn North Korea missile tests, urge talks

North Korea for the first time confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 last month.

It has reported more than 4.2 million people with fever among its 25 million population. It lacks COVID-19 testing capacity and has not said how many coronavirus cases it has.



South Korea and the United States have both offered North Korea help with COVID but said it had not responded.

TESTING TIMES

North Korea has carried out at least 18 rounds of weapons tests this year, underscoring its evolving nuclear and missile arsenals.



In its latest test, it fired eight short-range ballistic missiles, likely its largest single launch, a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills involving a US aircraft carrier.



The allies launched eight surface-to-surface missiles on Monday in their own show of force in response to the North's test.



South Korea's Yoon, who took office in May, and US President Joe Biden vowed at a recent summit to deploy more US strategic military assets to bolster extended deterrence.



Yoon expressed serious concern about the North's tests and vowed to respond sternly to "illegal actions" but would leave the door open for dialogue, his office said on Wednesday.



He made the comment in a video call with Nguyen Phu Trong, chief of Vietnam's Communist Party which has long ties with North Korea, asking him to help bring it to negotiations.