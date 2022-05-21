Biden and South Korea's Yoon vow to deter North Korea, tackle new threats

SEOUL: President Joe Biden and his new South Korean counterpart agreed on Saturday (May 21) to hold bigger military drills and deploy more US weapons if necessary to deter North Korea, while expanding the alliance to tackle new regional and global challenges.

Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol said their countries' decades-old alliance needed to develop not only to face North Korean threats but to keep the Indo-Pacific region "free and open" and protect global supply chains.

The two leaders are meeting in Seoul for their first diplomatic engagement since the South Korean president's inauguration 11 days ago. The friendly encounter between allies is clouded by intelligence showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is prepared to conduct nuclear or missile tests.

Yoon had sought more assurances that the United States would boost its deterrence against North Korean threats. In a joint statement, Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea with nuclear weapons if necessary.

The two sides agreed to consider expanding their combined military drills, which had been scaled back in recent years in an effort to lower tensions with the North, the statement said.

The United States also promised to deploy "strategic assets" - which typically include long-range bomber aircraft, missile submarines, or aircraft carriers - if necessary to deter North Korea.

Biden told a joint news conference after their meeting that a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "would depend on whether he was sincere". Biden's predecessor Donald Trump met Kim for a round of high-profile diplomacy, but talks collapsed in 2019.