South Korea, US to begin joint military drills despite North Korea rebuke

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States will begin their annual joint military drills on Monday (Aug 16), the South's military said on Sunday, amid North Korea's warnings of a diplomatic and security crisis.

South Korea and the United States regularly stage military exercises, mainly in the spring and summer, but North Korea has for decades reacted angrily, calling them a rehearsal for war.

The exercises will continue for nine days, mostly consisting of defensive, computer-simulated command post training with minimum personnel but no live field training, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"The alliance made the decision after comprehensively considering the COVID-19 situation, joint defence posture and ways to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearise and foster lasting peace on the Korean peninsula," the JCS said in a statement.

A day after the allies kicked off preliminary training last week, North Korea did not answer routine calls on an inter-Korean hotlines, which were only reactivated on Jul 28 after the North severed them a year ago amid strained ties.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accused the South of "perfidious behaviour" for going ahead with the exercises. Another senior official said on Wednesday that Seoul and Washington are risking a "serious security crisis" by choosing to escalate tensions, instead of improving relations.