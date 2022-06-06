South Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to North Korea missile firings

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday (Jun 6) off South Korea's east coast after North Korea launched a barrage of short range ballistic missiles on Sunday, a South Korea defence ministry official said.

The action is a demonstration of "the capability and readiness to carry out precision strike" against the source of North Korea's missile launches or the command and support centres, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean military as saying.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last month, has vowed to take a tougher line against the North and agreed with US President Joe Biden at a May summit in Seoul to upgrade joint military drills and their combined deterrence posture.

The militaries of South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles over a period of about 10 minutes starting 4.45am on Monday in response to the eight missiles fired by the North on Sunday, Yonhap reported.

An official from South Korea's Defence Ministry confirmed eight Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) had been fired.

North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles, fired towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, were likely its largest single test and came a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills.