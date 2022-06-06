Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to North Korea missile firings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to North Korea missile firings

South Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to North Korea missile firings

FILE PHOTO: A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, on May 25, 2022. (Photo: Joint Chiefs of Staff/Yonhap via REUTERS/File Photo)

06 Jun 2022 08:49AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 08:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday (Jun 6) off South Korea's east coast after North Korea launched a barrage of short range ballistic missiles on Sunday, a South Korea defence ministry official said.

The action is a demonstration of "the capability and readiness to carry out precision strike" against the source of North Korea's missile launches or the command and support centres, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean military as saying.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last month, has vowed to take a tougher line against the North and agreed with US President Joe Biden at a May summit in Seoul to upgrade joint military drills and their combined deterrence posture.

The militaries of South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles over a period of about 10 minutes starting 4.45am on Monday in response to the eight missiles fired by the North on Sunday, Yonhap reported.

An official from South Korea's Defence Ministry confirmed eight Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) had been fired.

North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles, fired towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, were likely its largest single test and came a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills.

Related:

North Korea, which is several weeks into battling its first known outbreak of COVID-19, has criticised previous joint drills as an example of Washington's continued "hostile policies" toward Pyongyang, despite its talk of diplomacy.

North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile launches this year, from hypersonic weapons to test firing its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time in nearly five years.

Washington and Seoul officials also recently warned that North Korea appeared ready to resume nuclear weapons tests for the first time since 2017.

Last month, North Korea fired three missiles including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, after Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.

The combined forces of South Korea and the United States fired missiles in response to those tests too, which the two allies say are violations of UN Security Council resolutions.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

North Korea military South Korea United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us