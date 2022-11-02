South Korea watches US mid-term elections in face of North Korean missile threats

SOSEONG-RI, South Korea: As the number of North Korean missile tests hit a record high this year, South Korea is looking towards the US for support in the face of the security threat, but the upcoming US mid-term elections could throw a spanner in the works.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration has been eager to put up a united front with the US against its hostile neighbour, including expanding the presence of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system on South Korean soil.

It deems the anti-missile system, first installed in 2017, an essential part of the country’s robust defence posture towards the North.

However, the outcome of the US mid-term elections later this month may impact Washington's commitment to the region. A Republican win would likely see a more isolationist American approach to foreign affairs - a constraining factor for the Biden administration and its actions in South Korea.

Furthermore, not all South Koreans welcome American involvement in the security affairs on the Korean peninsula, with fears they may become a target in the geopolitical crossfire.