‘I consider myself Korean’: Koryo Saram, ethnic Koreans in Central Asia, keep their roots alive

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: When she was a child, Ms Elena Kim thought she was Russian because she spoke Russian, a national language in Kazakhstan where she lives, fluently. Her grandparents were from Russia as well.

She remembers vividly the day she found out about her ethnic roots.

She had just returned home from kindergarten, she recalled.

“(My mother) told me I am actually Korean, not Russian, and that came as a shock to me. I felt like an alien since we didn't really have Korean people around back then,” Ms Kim told CNA.

She is among an ethnic Korean community living in Central Asia, who refer to themselves as Koryo Saram or Koryo-ins.

Her Korean grandparents settled down in Vladivostok in far-eastern Russia in the early 19th century where they had gone in search of greener pastures, but were later forcibly deported to Kazakhstan, which was part of the Soviet Union before its collapse.