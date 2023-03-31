South Korea grapples with one of its worst water scarcity crises

A total of eight trucks carry water three times a day from Jangheung dam on Tamjin River – one of three main rivers in the province – to Chukchi Reservoir in Geumil-do.

Each truck has a capacity of about 15,000 litres of water.

Residents only have access to water through their taps twice a week due to water rationing. They have had to improvise – blue water tanks sticking out from the rooftops of houses are now a common sight on the island.

USING WATER TANKS

Resident Jung Byung-jin said most houses have at least one water tank. The 75-year-old keeps hers in a storage room outside her house.

On the two days when she gets water supply, she fills her tank up and the quantity can last a few days.

She said she and her husband share that one water tank with two people next door. However, the water is not enough for all of them, so she saves what she can.

“I also save water in the sink. We do the laundry when there’s tap water two times a week. So we keep our laundry until then,” Madam Jung said.

She said this is her first time experiencing a water crisis of this scale in her life, and is worried about how long it will last.

"Rain must come. We don’t know how long we can go on like this … I wonder if it will rain in springtime. We are just waiting for rain to drop. There’s no other solution.”