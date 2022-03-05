Firefighters battle 'severe' South Korean wildfire

SEOUL: South Korea deployed thousands of firefighters and issued its highest fire hazard warning on Saturday (Mar 5) as a large wildfire torn through the country's eastern coastal region.

About 6,000 people were forced to flee their homes as the fire, which started on early Friday on a mountain in the seaside town of Uljin, spread to the nearby city of Samcheok and beyond.

Officials issued a "severe" fire hazard warning over the blaze, which has destroyed nearly 6,000 hectares of woodland.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, authorities had deployed more than 3,000 firefighters, as well as 57 helicopters and 273 vehicles, according to the Korea Forest Service (KFS).