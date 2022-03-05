Logo
Firefighters battle 'severe' South Korean wildfire
Asia

Firefighters battle 'severe' South Korean wildfire

Firefighters battle 'severe' South Korean wildfire

A wildfire burns mountain forests in the seaside town of Uljin on Mar 5, 2022, as a large wildfire torn through the country's eastern coastal region. (Photo: Yonhap/AFP)

05 Mar 2022 08:36PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 08:36PM)
SEOUL: South Korea deployed thousands of firefighters and issued its highest fire hazard warning on Saturday (Mar 5) as a large wildfire torn through the country's eastern coastal region.

About 6,000 people were forced to flee their homes as the fire, which started on early Friday on a mountain in the seaside town of Uljin, spread to the nearby city of Samcheok and beyond.

Officials issued a "severe" fire hazard warning over the blaze, which has destroyed nearly 6,000 hectares of woodland.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, authorities had deployed more than 3,000 firefighters, as well as 57 helicopters and 273 vehicles, according to the Korea Forest Service (KFS).

A wildfire destroys houses in Donghae on Mar 5, 2022, as a large wildfire torn through the country's eastern coastal region. (Photo: Yonhap/AFP)
A wildfire destroys houses in Donghae on Mar 5, 2022, as a large wildfire torn through the country's eastern coastal region. (Photo: Yonhap/AFP)
Firefighters walk through the smoke and haze from a wildfire in Uljin on Mar 5, 2022, as a large wildfire torn through the country's eastern coastal region. (Photo: AFP/Yonhap)
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a forest fire in Samcheok on Mar 5, 2022, as a large wildfire torn through the country's eastern coastal region. (Photo: AFP/Yonhap)
A wildfire destroys houses in Donghae on Mar 5, 2022, as a large wildfire torn through the country's eastern coastal region. (Photo: Yonhap/AFP)

The blaze had briefly threatened a nuclear power station and a liquified natural gas plant on Friday, but the facilities were now safe with emergency services deployed on site to keep them protected, officials said.

Of the thousands who fled their homes, nearly 700 had been able to return as of Saturday.

However, at least 116 homes have been destroyed, KFS said.

The national railway operator has suspended one of its train routes in the eastern coastal region.

Source: AFP/lk

