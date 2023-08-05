Heatwave-hit jamboree in South Korea in doubt as Singapore, US and British scouts leave site

SEOUL: The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea faced calls to be cancelled on Saturday (Aug 5) after large contingents from the United States and Britain pulled out a week early over extreme heat and weather conditions.

Saturday's pullout by the US is a fresh blow to the organisers and the South Korean government, which on Friday promised more water trucks, air-conditioned spaces and medics in an attempt to save the event.

Temperatures have hit 34 degrees Celsius in Saemangeum, near the city of Buan on South Korea's west coast, where 39,000 participants, mostly scouts aged 14 to 18, were camping as of Friday.

The Singapore Scout Association also said in an update on Saturday that they would be transferring from the jamboree site.

"The safety and welfare of our young people and adult volunteers are of the utmost importance," said the association, adding that it consulted local stakeholders before making the decision.

The contingent will be transferred to Daejeon Metropolitan City.

"We know that may be a disappointment for some but we will continue the jamboree experience in Daejeon, working with our local partners on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in South Korea and learn about Korean culture and the way of life."

The association said in an earlier statement on Friday that the ongoing heatwave could force the early return of their scouts.

It told CNA that no one from the Singapore contingent had fallen ill because of the heat. There are 67 participants from Singapore, of which 40 are students aged between 14 and 17. The others are volunteers and teachers.