Heatwave-hit jamboree in South Korea in doubt as Singapore, US and British scouts leave site
The Singapore Scout Association will transfer its contingent to Daejeon Metropolitan City.
SEOUL: The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea faced calls to be cancelled on Saturday (Aug 5) after large contingents from the United States and Britain pulled out a week early over extreme heat and weather conditions.
Saturday's pullout by the US is a fresh blow to the organisers and the South Korean government, which on Friday promised more water trucks, air-conditioned spaces and medics in an attempt to save the event.
Temperatures have hit 34 degrees Celsius in Saemangeum, near the city of Buan on South Korea's west coast, where 39,000 participants, mostly scouts aged 14 to 18, were camping as of Friday.
The Singapore Scout Association also said in an update on Saturday that they would be transferring from the jamboree site.
"The safety and welfare of our young people and adult volunteers are of the utmost importance," said the association, adding that it consulted local stakeholders before making the decision.
The contingent will be transferred to Daejeon Metropolitan City.
"We know that may be a disappointment for some but we will continue the jamboree experience in Daejeon, working with our local partners on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in South Korea and learn about Korean culture and the way of life."
The association said in an earlier statement on Friday that the ongoing heatwave could force the early return of their scouts.
It told CNA that no one from the Singapore contingent had fallen ill because of the heat. There are 67 participants from Singapore, of which 40 are students aged between 14 and 17. The others are volunteers and teachers.
US, BRITISH CONTINGENTS
The US contingent will take part in a jamboree programme on Saturday before moving to US Army Garrison Humphreys near the jamboree site on Sunday, according to an email reviewed by Reuters.
"The US Contingent to the World Scout Jamboree has made the difficult decision that we will be departing the 25th World Scout Jamboree site early because of ongoing extreme weather and resulting conditions at the jamboree site," said the email sent to parents by the US group's media team.
Britain, the largest grouping at the jamboree, said on Friday they were moving to hotels in Seoul for the rest of their stay, to alleviate pressure on the site.
British scouts were seen leaving the campsite with their bags in Buan on Saturday morning, according to a Reuters witness.
The World Organization of the Scout Movement said in a statement on Friday it had asked the Korean Scout Association to consider "alternative options to end the event earlier than scheduled and support the participants until they depart for their home countries".
Organisers would meet on Saturday to discuss whether to continue, cancel or scale back the event, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
Hit by extreme heat, hundreds of participants at the event fell ill and were treated for heat-related ailments, prompting complaints from parents over the safety of their children.
More than 150 countries were taking part in the gathering as of Friday, according to officials.
The jamboree is scheduled to run until Aug 12.