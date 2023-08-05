US Scouts to pull out of heatwave-hit jamboree in South Korea

SEOUL: US Scouts in South Korea for the World Scout Jamboree will pull out of the campsite on Sunday (Aug 6) due to extreme heat and weather conditions, becoming the second country to do so following the United Kingdom.

The US Contingent will take part in the jamboree program on Saturday before moving to US Army Garrison Humphreys near the jamboree site on the following day, according to an email obtained by Reuters.

"The US Contingent to the World Scout Jamboree has made the difficult decision that we will be departing the 25th World Scout Jamboree site early because of ongoing extreme weather and resulting conditions at the jamboree site," said the email sent out to parents by the US Contingent Media Team.