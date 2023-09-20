South Korea's Yoon to highlight 'illicit' North Korea-Russia military ties at UN

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to underline "illicit, dangerous" military dealings between North Korea and Russia at the United Nations on Wednesday (Sep 20), his aides said, following the two countries' rare summit last week.

Yoon was set to deliver a speech to the annual UN General Assembly after arriving in New York on Monday, just as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returned from a week-long trip to Russia, during which he and President Vladimir Putin vowed to boost military cooperation.

Seoul and Washington have expressed concern that Russia could be trying to fetch ammunition from the North to shore up its thinning stockpile due to its invasion of Ukraine, while Pyongyang secures technological aid over its nuclear and missile programmes.

In his remarks, Yoon would warn against any military trade between Moscow and Pyongyang and promote South Korea's efforts to help Ukraine fight Russia's aggression, a presidential official said.

"He is expected to call the international community's attention to the illicit and dangerous nature of military transactions between Russia and North Korea, and urge a united response from the international community," the official told reporters.