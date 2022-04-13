South Korea's Yoon picks veteran lawmakers as foreign, unification ministers

SEOUL: South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol picked close adviser Park Jin to be foreign minister among a slew of cabinet nominations on Wednesday (Apr 13), as he readies to face challenges from North Korea's long-range missile and nuclear activities.

Neighbouring Pyongyang looks set to resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017, after last month's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The eight ministerial nominations by Yoon, who will take office on May 10, cover education, unification, justice, and environment.

Park, 65, is expected to use his extensive foreign policy experience to help normalise diplomatic efforts that "remain deadlocked," Yoon told a news conference.

"He has the best expertise and experience in the foreign affairs and security fields."