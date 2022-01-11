South Korean Air Force pilot killed in F-5 crash

SEOUL: A South Korean Air Force pilot was killed in a F-5 fighter jet crash on Tuesday (Jan 11), officials said, a week after the country grounded its fleet of F-35s.

The jet crashed into a mountain in Hwaseong, about 50km south of the capital Seoul, according to military authorities.

The single-pilot on board failed to eject and was killed in the crash, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The airforce said it was investigating the cause of the accident.

The F-5E is an older generation fighter jet with a design that dates back to the 1960s.