South Korean Air Force pilot killed in F-5 crash
The F-35 is one of the most advanced jet fighters in the world (Photo: AFP/JACK Guez)

11 Jan 2022 05:20PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 05:20PM)
SEOUL: A South Korean Air Force pilot was killed in a F-5 fighter jet crash on Tuesday (Jan 11), officials said, a week after the country grounded its fleet of F-35s.

The jet crashed into a mountain in Hwaseong, about 50km south of the capital Seoul, according to military authorities.

The single-pilot on board failed to eject and was killed in the crash, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The airforce said it was investigating the cause of the accident.

The F-5E is an older generation fighter jet with a design that dates back to the 1960s.

Last week, South Korea grounded its entire fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets, after one of them was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing after a major systems malfunction.

After the landing gear on the jet stopped working, the pilot chose not to eject and instead landed the jet on its belly, walking away without any injuries.

Source: AFP/yb

