South Korean court dismisses plea to block loans to US$3.6 billion Australian gas project

"We are disappointed in yet another timid decision by the South Korean court around environmental cases. The South Korean court has historically been very timid about environmental cases and cross-border issues. The ball is now in the court of Australian regulatory bodies," said Ha Jiyeon, a Seoul-based lawyer with a climate group familiar with the case.

"We plan to review various factors such as necessity of LNG imports as well as environmental factors to support the project," KEXIM told Reuters.

K-Sure was not immediately available for comment.

The indigenous groups had said they were not properly consulted on the Barossa project and the planned 260km pipeline that will connect offshore gas facilities to an existing pipeline that runs to Darwin.

KEXIM and K-Sure are considering loans and loan guarantees that could be worth around US$700 million.

Australia's Santos, operator of the Barossa development, due to produce first gas in 2025, declined to comment on the case. Partners in the project include private South Korean energy company SK E&S.