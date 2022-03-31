South Korean court upholds tattooing ban

SEOUL: The Constitutional Court in Seoul upheld a ban on tattooing on Thursday (Mar 31), confirming South Korea as the only developed country that permits no one but medical professionals to perform the procedure.

Tattoo artists derided the decision, calling it backward and lacking cultural understanding.

Despite the decades-old ban, South Korea has nearly 50,000 tattoo artists, who risk police raids and prosecution for practising their trade.

Violating the ban is punishable by fines of up to 50 million won (US$41,300) and prison terms - usually two years, though the law provides for as much as life.

Tattooist associations have initiated a series of court actions since 2017 challenging the law, saying it breaches their freedom of expression and right to engage in an occupation.

In a 5-4 vote, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that the law was constitutional. It dismissed the suits, saying tattooing brings potential side effects and safety issues.

"The limited medical knowledge and skills involved in tattooing cannot ensure the levels of treatment that medical professionals can provide, treatment that may be needed before or after the procedure," the verdict said.