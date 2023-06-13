South Korean leader criticises China envoy over 'inappropriate' remarks

SEOUL: South Korea's president stepped up criticism of China's ambassador on Tuesday (Jun 13), saying the envoy had been disrespectful in suggesting South Korea had made the wrong choice by siding with the United States against China.

The ambassador, Xing Haiming, sparked controversy last Thursday when, in comments to an opposition politician, he warned South Korea against making a "wrong bet" when it came to Sino-US rivalry and urged it to stop "decoupling" from China.

South Korea's foreign ministry summoned Xing on Friday to issue a protest and express "strong regret" over comments that the ministry said were "provocative" and a possible interference in internal affairs.

President Yoon Suk-yeol made his disapproval clear in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, questioning Xing's approach as a diplomat.

"Looking at Ambassador Xing's attitude, it's doubtful if he has an attitude of mutual respect or promotion of friendship as a diplomat," the Yonhap news agency, citing unidentified people at the meeting, reported Yoon as saying.

"Our people are displeased with his inappropriate behaviour."