Asia

South Korean nurses strike after Yoon vetoes Bill on pay, working conditions
Asia

South Korean nurses strike after Yoon vetoes Bill on pay, working conditions

South Korean nurses strike after Yoon vetoes Bill on pay, working conditions

Nurses and university students majoring in nursing hold up signs that read "Nurse act", during a protest against President Yoon Suk-yeol vetoing a nursing act that defines the roles and responsibilities of nurses, in Seoul, South Korea, May 19, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

19 May 2023 03:03PM (Updated: 19 May 2023 03:10PM)
SEOUL: Thousands of South Korean nurses went on strike on Friday (May 19) after President Yoon Suk-yeol vetoed a law to improve their pay and working conditions amid protests from doctors and nursing assistants who feared the legislation would hurt their jobs.

The Bill passed the opposition-led parliament last month after protests from some medical workers who said the new law would open the door for nurses to provide treatment without a medical license.

Nurses say that the doctors' claim is groundless and that the country needs more care centres to cope with its rapidly ageing population.

In vetoing the Bill, Yoon said that the new law caused excessive conflict among medical workers and that nursing practices outside medical institutions would cause public anxiety over the healthcare system.

The impact of the strike was seen as limited so far, as most protesters used holiday time or shortened business hours, with major hospitals operating normally.

South Korea's Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong presided over an emergency response meeting on Friday and urged medical facilities to closely monitor the situation to prevent the strike from affecting patients.

Source: Reuters/rj

