South Korean president-elect's team meets Japan's Kishida

SEOUL: A delegation of foreign policy aides to South Korea's president-elect met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday (Apr 26), officials said, as both of the US allies aim to mend long-strained ties.

Yoon Suk-yeol, who takes over as South Korea's president on May 10, has stated his intention to improve relations with Japan that have been plagued by disputes stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonisation of the Korean peninsula, at a time that both face threats from North Korea.

Japan is also keen to develop relations and during the meeting Kishida said strategic cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the United States was now more necessary than ever, Japan said.

"There is no time to waste to improve ties between Japan and South Korea," the Japanese foreign ministry quoted Kishida as saying.

The head of the South Korean delegation, Chung Jin-suk, told reporters that they agreed with Kishida to work towards forward-looking relations and for their mutual interests.

The seven-member South Korean delegation arrived in Japan on Sunday for a five-day visit amid South Korean media speculation that Kishida could attend Yoon's inauguration.

The last time a Japanese prime minister attended a South Korean inauguration was in 2008.