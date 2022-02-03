South Korean voters hold noses as rivals land low blows in 'unlikeable' election

SEOUL: Going by opinion polls, the two leading candidates for South Korea's presidency have a big problem - their disapproval ratings are so high that the Mar 9 vote has been dubbed the "unlikeable election".

Started by pundits and popularised by the media, the name has stuck, and even the candidates shamefacedly acknowledge the ugly image they've helped create.

Voters wanting to hear what they will do about runaway property prices and the widening income inequality in Asia's fourth largest economy have been disappointed by election campaigns that have stooped to vicious personal attacks.

"I know people are worried about intensifying back-to-back negative campaigns," Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party candidate, said during a news conference last week in which he pledged to focus more on policy issues.

"I am ashamed every time I hear this is the most unlikeable election. I sincerely apologise."

Lee and Yoon Suk-yeol, his rival from the conservative People Power Party, will participate in the first live television debate between the main contenders on Thursday (Feb 3) evening.

A former governor of Gyeonggi province, Lee gained prominence through his aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his advocacy of universal basic income, while Yoon is a former prosecutor-general and political novice.

Both parties' smear tactics have targeted not just the candidates, but their families too.

Yoon was forced to deny accusations levelled by Democrats that a shaman who is close to his wife was deeply involved in the People Power Party campaign.

But, he also had to apologise for his wife's inaccurate resume when she applied for teaching jobs years ago.

For his part, Lee has apologised over his son's illegal gambling, and he was forced back into damage limitation mode by media reports on Thursday.

Lee said he would undergo an investigation if necessary after allegations that a provincial government employee illegally served as a personal assistant to his wife and that she misappropriated government funds through a corporate credit card.

Lee apologised for causing public concern, but did not say whether the reports were true.