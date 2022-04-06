South Korea's cabinet clears way for presidential Blue House move

SEOUL: South Korea's cabinet approved nearly US$30 million on Wednesday (Apr 6) to help president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol move the presidential office and residence from the traditional Blue House, clearing the way for a plan initially criticised by the current administration as rushed and a threat to national security.

Yoon, breaking with tradition, plans to move the presidential office from the Blue House to the defence ministry compound, a step estimated to cost US$40 million ultimately.

Elected in a tight vote on Mar 9, the conservative Yoon has called the Blue House a symbol of an "imperial presidency" and said he wanted to make the move immediately after his inauguration on May 10.

The administration of incumbent President Moon Jae-in, a liberal who was barred from running again by term limits, initially raised concerns about the plan to move the presidential office, requiring the relocation of the defence ministry in a matter of weeks. It said a rushed move could "create a security vacuum and confusion" at a time of tensions with North Korea.

But Moon later called on his cabinet to approve the needed funds, and on Wednesday the panel set aside 36 billion won (US$29.5 million) in reserve government funds for the initial costs. Additional funding will discussed later, the government said.