South Korea's finance minister to prepare US$3.6 billion COVID-19 stimulus package

SEOUL: South Korea's finance minister said on Friday (Dec 17) the government will prepare a new 4.3 trillion won (US$3.6 billion) stimulus package to help support small-sized and self-employed businesses hurt by the reimposition of tougher COVID-19 curbs.

Of the total package, around 3.2 trillion won would be allocated to provide 1 million won each to 3.2 million small business owners that experienced a decrease in sales.

On Thursday, the prime minister said the country will reinstate stricter social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after easing them under a 'living with COVID-19' policy, as the number of new infections and serious cases spirals.