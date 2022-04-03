South Korea's Han Duck-soo tapped to return as prime minister

SEOUL: South Korea's presidential transition committee on Sunday (Apr 3) named Han Duck-soo, a former prime minister with expertise in economy, trade and public affairs, to return to that post to lead the Cabinet of the President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's administration.

The 72-year-old was prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration from April 2007 to February 2008. He spent more than 40 years in the public sector, including the customs agency, trade ministry and finance ministry. He was later the ambassador to the United States.

The prime minister in South Korea, unlike some others, is appointed by the president, rather than being elected, and must be approved by parliament.

The nomination comes as President-elect Yoon from the opposition conservative party is set to take office next month.

Yoon is a former prosecutor general who has never held elected office before but Han's experience working on both sides of South Korea's partisan divide is expected to play a crucial role in helping the incoming administration reshape the political future of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

"He has built a wealth of experience in economy, trade and diplomacy ... and is considered the right person to carry out state affairs," President-elect Yoon told a news conference.

The position is largely administrative but the prime minister oversees ministries, deliberates major state affairs and acts on behalf of the president.