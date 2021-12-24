South Korea's Moon likely to pardon disgraced former president Park: Report

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in is likely to grant a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, currently in prison after being convicted of corruption, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday (Dec 24), citing a senior official at the ruling party.

Park became South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when, in 2017, the Constitutional Court upheld a parliament vote to impeach her over a scandal that also landed the heads of two conglomerates in jail.

She was brought down after being found guilty of colluding with a confidante to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates to help her family and fund nonprofit foundations she owned.