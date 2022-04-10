South Korea's president-elect nominates conservative lawmaker as finance chief

SEOUL: South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday named Choo Kyung-ho to be deputy prime minister and finance minister, as the country seeks to tackle surging inflation, household debt and demand for welfare.

Yoon, who takes office on May 10, announced eight cabinet minister nominations, including defence, industry, health and land. All are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings.

As deputy prime minister, Choo, 62, would double as finance minister and oversee economic policy, replacing Hong Nam-ki.

Choo is a second-term lawmaker in Yoon's conservative People Power Party. He served 33 years in government roles including vice minister of economy and finance, and vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission.

His nomination came as Asia's fourth-largest economy faces challenges of quelling decade-high inflation without destabilising markets as recovery from the pandemic continues.

Standing with Choo, Yoon said the nominee would facilitate policy coordination among agencies and with the parliament.

"The current economic situation is extremely serious, and internal and external circumstances are tough," said Choo told a news conference, citing inflation and slowing growth.

"The new government's top priority is to stabilise prices and people's livelihoods."