South Korea's Yoon to meet Biden as doubts grow over nuclear umbrella

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol set off on Monday (Apr 24) for the United States and a summit with President Joe Biden at a time of rare questioning in South Korea of an alliance that has guaranteed its security for decades.

Yoon's Apr 24 to 29 trip is the first state visit to the US by a South Korean leader in 12 years and will mark the 70th anniversary of a partnership that has helped anchor US strategy in Asia and provided a foundation for South Korea's emergence as an economic powerhouse.

But as North Korea races ahead with the development of nuclear weapons and missiles to carry them, there are growing questions in South Korea about relying on "extended deterrence", in essence the American nuclear umbrella, and calls, even from some senior members of Yoon's party, for South Korea to develop its own nuclear weapons.

A recent poll by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies showed that more than 54 per cent of respondents believed the US would not risk its safety to protect its Asian ally.

More than 64 per cent supported South Korea developing its own nuclear weapons, with about 33 per cent opposed.

Yoon has been pushing to boost South Korea's say in operating the US extended deterrence but exactly what that might entail has not been spelt out.