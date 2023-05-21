Logo
Asia

South Korea's Yoon thanks Japan's Kishida for his efforts to mend ties
South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit the "Monument in Memory of the Korean Victims of the A-bomb", near the Peace Park Memorial in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit Leaders' Meeting. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP)

21 May 2023 09:36AM (Updated: 21 May 2023 09:37AM)
SEOU: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Sunday (May 21) that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's words resonated with many South Koreans when earlier this month he said that "his heart hurts" for those who suffered as wartime labourers under Japan's colonial rule.

Yoon made the remark at a meeting with Kishida on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Hiroshima in Japan.

The bilateral meeting on Sunday marks the third between the two leaders this year. Although relations between the two countries had been icy for years, ties have improved since South Korea announced in early March a plan for its companies to compensate forced labour victims.

Ahead of their meeting on Sunday, Yoon and Kishida visited the Hiroshima Memorial Peace Park to pay their respects at a memorial for Korean victims who had perished in the atomic bombings in 1945.

"I feel that our visit was important for both Japan and South Korea relations, as well as for us to pray for world peace," Kishida said to Yoon ahead of the meeting.

Source: Reuters/rj

