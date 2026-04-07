Shifting sentiments: If forced to choose a side, Southeast Asia picks China over US - narrowly, survey shows

SINGAPORE: A slim majority of respondents across Southeast Asia would align with China over the United States if forced to choose sides, an annual think tank survey has found - the latest swing in a region where sentiment has oscillated between the two powers in recent years.

A total of 52 per cent chose China compared to the US (48 per cent), according to the State of Southeast Asia 2026 report released on Tuesday (Apr 7), which posed a “hypothetical forced choice” between the two strategic rivals.

The latest findings place Beijing back in front after trailing Washington from 2020 to 2023 and again in 2025 (47.7 per cent), having briefly taken the lead in 2024 (50.5 per cent).

The question was first asked in the 2020 edition of the survey.

“The results underscore how finely balanced regional sentiment remains, with relatively small margins separating the two superpowers across successive editions of the survey,” the report stated.

“The relatively narrow regional margin (52–48) reflects a deeply divided strategic landscape rather than a decisive shift toward one pole,” it added.

Now in its 8th year, the annual report by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore examines regional perceptions on strategic issues and the influence of major powers.